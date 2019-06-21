Petr Cech Confirmed as Chelsea Technical and Performance Advisor

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

Chelsea have confirmed club legend Petr Cech has returned to Stamford Bridge as their new technical and performance advisor.

Cech, 37, left west London for Arsenal in 2015 but is back after retiring at the end of the 2018-19 campaign. A statement from the former 'keeper published on Chelsea's official website read:

"I feel very privileged to have this opportunity to join Chelsea FC again and help create the best possible high level performance environment to continue the success the club has had over the past 15 years. I'm looking forward to the new challenge and hope I can use all of my football knowledge and experience to help the team achieve even more success in the future."

The Daily Mail's Sami Mokbel wrote in May that Chelsea made the offer to 11-year servant Cech after they beat Arsenal 4-1 in this season's UEFA Europa League final in Baku, Azerbaijan.

It's noted in the report that Chelsea haven't had a sporting director since Michael Emenalo was removed from the role in 2017, and it's suggested Cech will effectively serve in the same capacity:

Cech kept 228 clean sheets in 494 appearances for Chelsea, per Transfermarkt, but the stopper was replaced by Thibaut Courtois and joined London rivals Arsenal.

It speaks volumes of the player's legacy that he could spend four years at the Emirates Stadium and still be welcomed back at Stamford Bridge with open arms so soon after his retirement.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia hailed Cech as "one of the most dedicated, successful and thoughtful professionals we've had."

Author Mark Worrall highlighted Granovskaia's role in bringing the club icon back as part of the backroom staff:

Cech joined Chelsea from French club Rennes in 2004 and was part of the team that brought about the most successful spell in their history not long after.

He won four Premier League titles, four FA Cups and a UEFA Champions League title in west London, and the club will hope that winning touch can aid the current squad from the sidelines.