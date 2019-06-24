The Biggest Standout of Every NFL Team's Offseason so Far

0 of 32

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The National Football League is in the midst of its dreaded dead zone. Most training camps aren't slated to start until late July—though some teams will have rookies report in mid-July—so there isn't a lot of meaningful action going on, even on the practice field.

Of course, this offseason lull provides a perfect opportunity to take stock of how players have performed in the early offseason. While some players have struggled to provide a spark, others have stood out in a more positive way.

We're going to focus on the latter group here—you know, that offseason optimism and all. While a lot is likely to change once the pads go on and the intensity of training camp rises, these are the players who have stood out the most in the 2019 offseason so far.