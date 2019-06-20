David Griffin: Pelicans Are 'Jrue Holiday's Team' After Zion Williamson Pick

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The New Orleans Pelicans took Zion Williamson No. 1 overall in Thursday's NBA draft, but the popular player isn't going to be the team's leader going into next season.

"This is Jrue Holiday's team," general manager David Griffin said, per Scott Kushner of The Advocate.

With Anthony Davis going to the Los Angeles Lakers, Holiday is the most proven player remaining on the roster as he heads into his seventh year with the organization and 11th in the NBA overall.

A one-time All-Star, Holiday set a career high this past season with 21.2 points per game to go with his 7.7 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.

He also showed he can be a key part of a playoff contender, averaging 23.7 points per game in the 2018 postseason while helping the Pelicans reach the second round. On an otherwise young team next year, he will likely get a lot of opportunities offensively and should put up some big numbers.

However, Williamson is a star in the making, and his popularity will likely put him in the spotlight regardless of Holiday's production.

The rookie was asked Wednesday if he could be the face of a franchise right out of the gate, and he didn't back down.

"Honestly, yes. I do think I'm ready," he said, per Andrew Lopez of the Times-Picayune. "You have to think that way. If not, you might be playing the wrong sport."

With Lonzo Ball also bringing plenty of buzz with him in the trade from the Los Angeles Lakers, there will be a lot of players sharing the stage in New Orleans.