Mets Hire 82-Year-Old Ex-Sandy Koufax Teammate Phil Regan as Pitching Coach

The New York Mets certainly thought outside the box when it came to their replacement for pitching coach Dave Eiland.

The New York Times' James Wagner reported Thursday the Mets were firing Eiland, and they wasted no time identifying his successor. According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, New York has hired Phil Regan.

Regan, 82, was an active MLB player from 1960 to 1972 and spent two-and-a-half seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, pitching on the same staff as Sandy Koufax, Don Drysdale and Don Sutton.

