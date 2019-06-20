Marcos Llorente to Transfer from Real Madrid to Atletico Madrid Pending Medical

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid have announced they have secured a deal for Real Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente, and the move will become official once he passes a medical examination.

The Rojiblancos announced the news via their official website, adding he will sign a five-year contract.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

