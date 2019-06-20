Marcos Llorente to Transfer from Real Madrid to Atletico Madrid Pending Medical

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistJune 20, 2019

MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 19: Marcos Llorente of Real Madrid during the La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid v Real Betis Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu on May 19, 2019 in Madrid Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid have announced they have secured a deal for Real Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente, and the move will become official once he passes a medical examination.

The Rojiblancos announced the news via their official website, adding he will sign a five-year contract. 

         

