10 Bold Predictions for 2019 NBA Free Agency

With just six players under contract after the trade for Anthony Davis is completed, the Lakers are going to be forced to fill the following nine spots with at least a few minimum contracts.

If any team can get some good minutes out of Carmelo Anthony, it's one run by LeBron James.

Anthony hasn't played an NBA game since Nov. 8 of last year, where his Houston Rockets career ended after just 10 contests. He averaged 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds in 29.4 minutes, primarily as a reserve.

Los Angeles considered bringing in Anthony for the stretch run last year but ultimately decided against it. As ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported at the time:

The Lakers had been leaning toward signing Anthony for the rest of the season -- until losses in four of the past five games left the organization and Anthony's camp wondering if it made sense to bring the veteran into an unsettled environment with suddenly so little chance of making the playoffs, league sources said.

With James and Anthony Davis, this Lakers version should be a playoff team no matter who they fill in around them.

Anthony's role would be that of a scorer off the bench, one who would have to play the stretch-4 role when sharing the floor with James and Davis. In his last full season with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017-18, Anthony was a 37.3 percent three-point shooter off the catch, a number that could actually increase by catching pinpoint passes by James.

With James and the Lakers desperate for affordable help off the bench and Anthony looking for a better end to his NBA career, look for the 2003 draft classmates to finally unite.