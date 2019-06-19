Browns' Baker Mayfield on Texas QB Sam Ehlinger: Hope He Knows I Don't Like Him

Browns' Baker Mayfield on Texas QB Sam Ehlinger: Hope He Knows I Don't Like HimJune 19, 2019
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield may no longer be an active member of the Red River Rivalry, but he will always be an Oklahoma Sooner at heart—and that means he will always have a strong disdain for the Texas Longhorns.
On Wednesday, the outspoken Mayfield made his thoughts on Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger quite clear.
"His opinion on anything winning...Westlake's a great program, but the two best quarterbacks to come out of there are Drew Brees and Nick Foles. Sam can stay down there in Texas," the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner said on SportsTalk 1400AM. "... That'll stir the pot. He doesn't like me and I hope he knows I don't like him either."
