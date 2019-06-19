Yankees News: CC Sabathia Becomes 14th Pitcher to Get 250 Wins and 3K Strikeouts

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

New York Yankees southpaw CC Sabathia made history Wednesday, becoming the 14th player in MLB history to record 3,000 strikeouts and 250 wins.

Sabathia notched victory No. 250 by tossing six innings of three-hit, one-run baseball in a 12-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

It's just the latest milestone in what has been a historic season for the 19th-year veteran. Back in April, he became just the 17th pitcher—and third left-hander—to reach 3,000 strikeouts:

It's been quite the career for the 2007 American League Cy Young award winner, who has a career record 250-157 in 550 starts.

Sabathia started his career by piling up double-digit wins in each of his first 13 seasons. The streak came to an end in 2014 because of injury, and he has reached the mark just once (14 wins in 2017) since then.

The 38-year-old showed enough last year to warrant a one-year contract with New York, going 9-7 with a 3.65 ERA in 29 starts. He has followed that up by going 4-4 with a 4.14 ERA in his first 12 starts of 2019.

He had been stuck on 249 career wins for nearly a month, going 0-3 with a 6.89 ERA since his last victory on May 22. He ranks 48th on MLB's all-time wins list, one victory behind Hall of Famer Bob Gibson.

While this season has featured a number of milestones, it hasn't been the easiest of stretches for Sabathia. The six-time All-Star started the season on the injured list after undergoing heart surgery in December, and he returned to the IL in May because of right knee inflammation.

Sabathia announced back in February that he would retire following the 2019 season.