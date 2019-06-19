Browns CB Greedy Williams Says His Goal Is to Make Pro Football Hall of Fame

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns rookie cornerback Greedy Williams has yet to play an NFL game, but he has set the bar high for what he hopes to achieve at the next level.

"My job isn't finished until I have a gold jacket," Williams said, alluding to what is awarded to inductees into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, per Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan. "That's a goal I made in college when I was out there making plays and stuff, and I remember my first game, caught an interception and I said, 'When I get to the NFL level, I want to be a Hall of Famer.'"

Williams was the seventh cornerback drafted when the Browns selected him with the 46th overall pick.

Many thought Cleveland got great value with the move. Williams had eight interceptions and 19 passes defended in 24 games for LSU. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked him as the No. 1 cornerback available and compared him to four-time Pro Bowler Antonio Cromartie.

OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1 Right Arrow Icon

Many steps stand between Williams and a trip to Canton, Ohio, following the end of his NFL career. But his aspirations aren't misplaced. His potential is high, and he joins a secondary that includes Denzel Ward, the Browns' first-rounder in 2018 who made the Pro Bowl in his first year.

Williams is one of many reasons why Browns fans are justifiably excited for the 2019 season.