Legendary Broadcaster Dick Vitale Signs New Contract with ESPN Through 2021-22

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

ESPN extended Dick Vitale's contract through the 2021-22 college basketball season, according to Front Office Sports' Michael McCarthy.

McCarthy reached out to Vitale, who confirmed the deal:

"I'll be able to tell when the time comes. If I feel like it's not there, I will just tell them. I would not try to embarrass them, I would not try to embarrass my family and most of all I would not embarrass myself. But I feel as young as ever. I feel like 20, I act about 12. Then reality sets in when I look at the mirror. At my age, it can happen overnight. Bottom line? I feel really great. I don't feel any different than when I was 45 or 50. I really don't."

This is the third straight year in which ESPN added to Vitale's contract, having announced similar moves in May 2017 and May 2018.

Vitale will be 82 and in his 42nd year with ESPN when the 2021-22 season wraps up. He first joined the network in 1979, making his debut for the broadcast for DePaul's 90-77 win over Wisconsin on Dec. 5, 1979.

He added Hall of Famer to his resume in 2008, earning enshrinement in both the College Basketball Hall of Fame and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Vitale doesn't plan on walking away from the table anytime soon, either. He told McCarthy he hopes to call a game after turning 100.

Over the years, Vitale has become one of the most legendary voices in college basketball. His trademark catchphrases and obvious enthusiasm for the game make him a beloved figure among fans of multiple generations.