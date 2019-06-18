College World Series Postponed Due to Rain; Tripleheader Set for Wednesday

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Rain washed out play at the 2019 College World Series on Tuesday, setting the stage for a tripleheader of action in Omaha, Nebraska.

Due to inclement weather, the Louisville-Auburn game will resume Wednesday at noon ET. Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State will begin at approximately 2 p.m. ET, followed by the Florida State-Texas Tech elimination game at 7 p.m. ET.

The weather came at a bad time for Louisville, which scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning to break a 1-1 tie. Umpires called for the tarp with the Cardinals holding a 4-1 advantage going into the bottom of the fifth.

Vanderbilt and Mississippi State could be one of the best matchups of the entire tournament. The Bulldogs have won all six of their tournament games to this point. The Commodores have won six of their first seven games.

In the nightcap, Florida State will look to keep its tournament run going to give head coach Mike Martin a chance to win his first career College World Series before retiring.

The loser of the Vanderbilt-Mississippi State contest will take on the winner of Louisville-Auburn on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET in an elimination game.