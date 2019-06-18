College World Series Postponed Due to Rain; Tripleheader Set for Wednesday

College World Series Postponed Due to Rain; Tripleheader Set for WednesdayJune 19, 2019
Rain washed out play at the 2019 College World Series on Tuesday, setting the stage for a tripleheader of action in Omaha, Nebraska.
Due to inclement weather, the Louisville-Auburn game will resume Wednesday at noon ET. Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State will begin at approximately 2 p.m. ET, followed by the Florida State-Texas Tech elimination game at 7 p.m. ET.
🌧 GAME TIME UPDATE 🌧 Due to ongoing inclement weather conditions, #CWS Game 7 will resume at 11 a.m. CT on Wed., June 19. Gates will open at 9 a.m. CT. Game 8 will begin 65 min. after the conclusion of Game 7. Game 9 will then begin at 6 p.m. CT on Wed., June 19. https://t.co/QIJ25LtNkN
The weather came at a bad time for Louisville, which scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning to break a 1-1 tie. Umpires called for the tarp with the Cardinals holding a 4-1 advantage going into the bottom of the fifth.
Vanderbilt and Mississippi State could be one of the best matchups of the entire tournament. The Bulldogs have won all six of their tournament games to this point. The Commodores have won six of their first seven games.
In the nightcap, Florida State will look to keep its tournament run going to give head coach Mike Martin a chance to win his first career College World Series before retiring.
The loser of the Vanderbilt-Mississippi State contest will take on the winner of Louisville-Auburn on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET in an elimination game.
