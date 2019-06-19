Fights the UFC Needs to Make Happen in the 2nd Half of 2019

0 of 8

Kevork Djansezian/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

We're halfway through 2019 and the UFC has given fight fans a lot to cheer about. As the calendar continues to turn, there are still numerous fights on the docket to anticipate.

Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya, Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic II, Amanda Nunes vs. Holly Holm and Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington. But there could be more.

There are a number of fights that are not booked yet that should be given consideration. Both with and without titles on the line. The UFC has a stacked roster of talent chomping at the bit for top-level fights, and a sea of fans waiting for its next Fight of the Year contender.

So, let's help the UFC out. Let's give them some fights they can add to their slate for the remaining days of 2019.

Prepare to inundate the UFC matchmakers with requests for these fights that they should book before the end of 2019.