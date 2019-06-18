Report: Barcelona Plan to Sign Neymar, Move Antoine Griezmann to PSG

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 04: Neymar Jr of Paris Saint-Germain reacts during the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and OGC Nice at Parc des Princes on May 04, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Barcelona will try to bring Neymar back to the Camp Nou in the summer transfer window and plan to send Antoine Griezmann to Paris Saint-Germain, according to El Mundo (h/t Football Espana). 

The Atletico Madrid forward agreed terms with Barcelona back in March, but the club are "now exploring the possibility of transferring" him to the Ligue 1 champions.

The France international will arrive as a replacement for Neymar, who is wanted back at Barcelona by captain Lionel Messi, according to the report.

   

