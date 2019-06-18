Report: Barcelona Plan to Sign Neymar, Move Antoine Griezmann to PSG

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona will try to bring Neymar back to the Camp Nou in the summer transfer window and plan to send Antoine Griezmann to Paris Saint-Germain, according to El Mundo (h/t Football Espana).

The Atletico Madrid forward agreed terms with Barcelona back in March, but the club are "now exploring the possibility of transferring" him to the Ligue 1 champions.

The France international will arrive as a replacement for Neymar, who is wanted back at Barcelona by captain Lionel Messi, according to the report.

