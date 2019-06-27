Ranking the Top 10 NFL Players Under 25 Years Old

1 of 11

New York Jets S Jamal Adams (23)

Pro Football Focus graded only three NFL safeties better than Adams last season. The 2017 No. 6 overall pick was good but not exceptional as a rookie, and he still has just one career interception. If he becomes more of a playmaker in 2019, he could join the big list before turning 25 next October.

Los Angeles Chargers DE Joey Bosa (24)

When healthy, the 2016 No. 3 overall selection is one of the best edge defenders in the NFL, and he does have a pair of seasons with double-digit sacks under his belt. Problem is he's already missed 13 of a possible 48 regular-season games.

Los Angeles Rams QB Jared Goff (24)

This was a tough omission because the 2016 No. 1 overall pick is coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons. But Goff has one of the best supporting casts in football, and he's surely benefited from head coach Sean McVay's system in L.A. He struggled in Super Bowl LIII, and he might have to put up another big season before we're convinced he's a superstar.

Cleveland Browns RB Kareem Hunt (24)

It's complicated. The 2017 third-round pick won the rushing title as a rookie and put together strong rate-based numbers in 2018, but off-field issues ended his run with the Kansas City Chiefs, and now he's set to serve an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy after kicking and pushing a woman. In order to be an elite young player, you have to be on the field.

Los Angeles Chargers S Derwin James (23)

PFF's seventh-highest-graded safety from 2018 had three picks and 3.5 sacks. Another season like that should get him onto the list in 2020.

New Orleans Saints CB Marshon Lattimore (23)

The 2017 Defensive Rookie of the Year would have made this list a year ago, but he suffered somewhat of a sophomore slump in 2018.

Indianapolis Colts LB Darius Leonard (24)



The 2018 second-round pick was a first-team All-Pro and the Defensive Rookie of the Year with off-the-charts numbers (two interceptions, four forced fumbles, seven sacks and a league-high 163 tackles) last season. He'll just have to prove that wasn't a fluke in 2019.

Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield (24)

If the 2018 No. 1 overall pick can pick up in 2019 where he left off as one of the hottest quarterbacks in the NFL, he'll likely be viewed as one of the top 10 players under the age of 26 (he'll be 25) entering 2020. We're not quite ready to crown him based on an eight-game sample.

Indianapolis Colts G Quenton Nelson (23)

The No. 6 overall pick in 2018 was often dominant as a rookie, allowing only 23 pressures on 730 pass-blocking snaps, according to PFF. There's little doubt he'll do it again in 2019, but let's wait and see.

Dallas Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch (23)

The 2018 No. 19 overall selection recorded a ridiculous 140 tackles despite starting just 11 games, but he'll have to make more splash plays to become a special NFL player.