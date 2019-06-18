Report: Saints Comfortable Making Michael Thomas Highest-Paid WR on New Contract

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Michael Thomas is working toward a new contract with the New Orleans Saints and it appears he's going to get a big deal.

According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, the "Saints are comfortable making him the highest paid receiver in the game."

Thomas led the NFL with 125 catches last season, adding 1,405 receiving yards and nine touchdowns while being named first-team All-Pro.

