Report: Saints Comfortable Making Michael Thomas Highest-Paid WR on New Contract

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 18, 2019

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints during the NFC Divisional Playoff at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Michael Thomas is working toward a new contract with the New Orleans Saints and it appears he's going to get a big deal.

According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, the "Saints are comfortable making him the highest paid receiver in the game."

Thomas led the NFL with 125 catches last season, adding 1,405 receiving yards and nine touchdowns while being named first-team All-Pro.

   

    

