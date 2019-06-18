Report: Knicks Rejected Hawks' Offer for No. 3 Pick; Pelicans Considering Trade

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks are trying to move up in Thursday's NBA draft, and they're reportedly willing to part with multiple lottery picks to do so.

According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, the Hawks "have been aggressive exploring trades packaging the No. 8 and 10 picks to move up in the draft. Their offer to the Knicks for the No. 3 pick was apparently rebuffed. The Pelicans are considering the possibility of trading the No. 4 pick for 8 and 10."

