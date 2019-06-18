Report: Knicks Rejected Hawks' Offer for No. 3 Pick; Pelicans Considering Trade

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 18, 2019

CHICAGO, IL - MAY 14: Deputy Commissioner of the NBA, Mark Tatum, holds up the card for the Atlanta Hawks after they get the10th overall pick in the NBA Draft during the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery on May 14, 2019 at the Chicago Hilton in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images)
Gary Dineen/Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks are trying to move up in Thursday's NBA draft, and they're reportedly willing to part with multiple lottery picks to do so. 

According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, the Hawks "have been aggressive exploring trades packaging the No. 8 and 10 picks to move up in the draft. Their offer to the Knicks for the No. 3 pick was apparently rebuffed. The Pelicans are considering the possibility of trading the No. 4 pick for 8 and 10."

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

