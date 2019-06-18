Ex-UEFA Boss Michel Platini Reportedly Arrested Amid Qatar World Cup Probe

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJune 18, 2019

Journalists surround UEFA president and FIFA vice president Michel Platini as he arrives at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to appeal against a 90-day suspension in Lausanne on December 8, 2015. The appeal is part of a new campaign by Platini to get back into the election for a new FIFA leader on February 26. / AFP PHOTO / FABRICE COFFRINI (Photo credit should read FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images)
FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

Former UEFA president Michel Platini has reportedly been arrested as part of an investigation into the award of hosting rights for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to Qatar.

According to Mediapart (h/t Liam Prenderville of the Daily Mirror), the former France midfielder was taken into custody at the Anti-Corruption Office of the Judicial Police on Tuesday.

Qatar was confirmed as the host of the World Cup in 2010, although the decision has been shrouded in controversy.

Not only does the nation have a questionable human rights record, but there have been allegations of corruption within FIFA that led to Qatar being confirmed as hosts, per Prenderville.

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Man Utd Fear Madrid's 'Dirty Tricks'

    Real have done it before with Ronaldo and De Gea

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man Utd Fear Madrid's 'Dirty Tricks'

    Real have done it before with Ronaldo and De Gea

    via Mail Online

    Report: Neymar Return to Barcelona Is 'Doable'

    "Once Neymar makes it known he wants to return to Barca, anything is possible."

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Neymar Return to Barcelona Is 'Doable'

    "Once Neymar makes it known he wants to return to Barca, anything is possible."

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    'B/R Football Ranks' T-Shirt—Grab the Merch Here 🛒

    World Football logo
    World Football

    'B/R Football Ranks' T-Shirt—Grab the Merch Here 🛒

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP

    Barca Can't Sign Neymar and Griezmann

    Marca report Barcelona would break Griezmann deal to re-sign Neymar from PSG

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Barca Can't Sign Neymar and Griezmann

    Marca report Barcelona would break Griezmann deal to re-sign Neymar from PSG

    MARCA in English
    via MARCA in English