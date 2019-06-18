Ex-UEFA Boss Michel Platini Reportedly Arrested Amid Qatar World Cup Probe

FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

Former UEFA president Michel Platini has reportedly been arrested as part of an investigation into the award of hosting rights for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to Qatar.

According to Mediapart (h/t Liam Prenderville of the Daily Mirror), the former France midfielder was taken into custody at the Anti-Corruption Office of the Judicial Police on Tuesday.

Qatar was confirmed as the host of the World Cup in 2010, although the decision has been shrouded in controversy.

Not only does the nation have a questionable human rights record, but there have been allegations of corruption within FIFA that led to Qatar being confirmed as hosts, per Prenderville.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

