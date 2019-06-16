Usain Bolt Scores as World XI Beat England on Penalties at 2019 Soccer Aid

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 16: Usain Bolt of Soccer Aid World XI takes on Jamie Carragher of England during the Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2019 match between England and the Soccer Aid World XI at Stamford Bridge on June 16, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Usain Bolt scored as World XI won a penalty shootout 3-1 after a 2-2 draw in normal time with England XI, led by John Terry and Mo Farah, in the 2019 edition of Soccer Aid for UNICEF at Chelsea's Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Bolt found the net late in the first half for a team also featuring Didier Drogba, Michael Essien and Ricardo Carvalho, while Jeremy Lynch scored twice for England and 2017 Love Island winner Kem Cetinay struck a late equaliser for Bolt's men.  

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

