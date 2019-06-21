Every NFL Team's Most Intriguing Project Player Heading into the 2019 Season

0 of 32

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Calling any athlete a project can take on numerous connotations.

Sometimes, the designation is viewed as a negative since a project needs time to develop. Other times, a project displays tremendous potential ready to be tapped, which is a positive.

The reasons an individual earns project status often vary as well.

A prospect could come from a small school and need to acclimate to a higher level of competition; or be switching positions; or be playing in an unfamiliar system; or be coming off an injury; or have had poor coaching; or have gotten by on raw athleticism instead of technique; or have a draft status that doesn't portend much.

For whatever reason—whether the individual is a rookie or a veteran—change is necessary for him to earn his stripes.

Athletes mature at different rates, and each enters a different situation that can help or hurt the process.

With that in mind, each NFL franchise's most intriguing project player this offseason could come from anywhere. But those listed worked their way into a potentially key role for their respective squads, whether as a starter or significant contributor based on their current rate of development.

Expectations continue to grow for these projects.