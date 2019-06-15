Copa America 2019: Latest Group Results, Tables and Schedule After Saturday

Edison Vara/Associated Press

Four more teams began their runs at the 2019 Copa America on Saturday with each squad doing what it can to keep pace with the host country.

Brazil was the first team to get points in this tournament with Friday's 3-0 win over Bolivia, proving the team is a favorite to win it all even without Neymar. However, there will be plenty of competition from the rest of the CONMEBOL teams, along with Japan and Qatar.

Venezuela, Peru, Argentina and Colombia each got its turn to show what it could do on Day 2 from Brazil.

Saturday Schedule/Results

Venezuela 0, Peru 0

Argentina vs. Colombia, 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Recap

Venezuela 0, Peru, 0

A sloppy match from both sides led to a scoreless draw despite a lot of action near the net.

The two teams combined for 28 total shots in the contest, including 10 on goal. However, there were a lot of wasted opportunities in the final third that prevented either team from winning the game and getting three crucial points.

Peru had a few chances throughout the match, putting the ball in the net twice for goals that were eventually disallowed due to offside calls.

The team also missed a few more quality chances at the net when it got the opportunity:

Venezuela keeper Wuilker Farinez also deserves credit for keeping the match scoreless:

This run of shots came in the 76th minute, shortly after Luis Mago earned a red card for Venezuela with his second yellow of the match. The squad was forced to play with 10 men, and Peru took advantage initially with a few extra shots, but it didn't lead to much success overall.

It eventually led to a draw for both teams and one point in the standings, although you can be certain Peru will regret not getting the win despite having an extra man for the final 25 minutes of action.

Peru will now be desperate for a win against Bolivia, while Venezuela will try to survive against Brazil next time out.

Updated Group Tables

Group A

Brazil: 3 pts; +3 GD

Peru: 1 pt, 0 GD

Venezuela: 1 pt, 0 GD

Bolivia: 0 pts; -3 GD

Group B

Argentina: 0 pts; 0 GD

Paraguay: 0 pts; 0 GD

Qatar: 0 pts; 0 GD

Colombia: 0 pts; 0 GD

Sunday Schedule

Paraguay vs. Qatar, 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Uruguay vs. Ecuador, 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+