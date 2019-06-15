Babe Ruth Game-Worn Yankees Jersey Sells for Record $5.64M at Auction

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 15, 2019

FILE - This undated file photo shows Babe Ruth. As part of its collection of Babe Ruth items, the Baseball Hall of Fame says it has the bat the slugger used to hit his then-record 60th home run in 1927. (AP Photo/File)
Uncredited/Associated Press

A Babe Ruth jersey set a new record this week by selling for $5.64 million at auction—the largest sum ever paid for a piece of sports memorabilia.

According to Hunt Auctions (h/t ESPN.com), the jersey dated back to between 1928 and 1930 and broke the previous record of $4.4 million set by a 1920 Ruth jersey.

Ruth's granddaughter, Linda Ruth Tosetti, said the following about the decision to sell more than 400 pieces of Ruth memorabilia at auction:

"For many years, we cherished the items within his personal collection and have been blessed to represent his legacy through our many family endeavors. The decision to share items from his personal collection was made with careful consideration and the intent to further his legacy within a new generation of baseball fans. Babe's collection has remained largely unknown to the general public and we felt it was time to bring these amazing pieces of his life to light. There could be no other place to showcase these items than Yankee Stadium and we are also thrilled to be able to benefit related charitable entities through the sale of these items."

The Great Bambino, who died at the age of 53 in 1948, played 22 MLB seasons with the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and Boston Braves. The seven-time World Series champion and Baseball Hall of Famer hit .342 with 714 home runs, 2,214 RBI and 2,174 runs scored en route to becoming arguably the most prolific hitter in baseball history.

After beginning his career as a pitcher with the Red Sox, Ruth was famously sold to the Yankees in 1919 and went on to become the biggest star the sport has ever seen.

Related

    1 Trade Every Team Should Make Now 🤝

    MLB logo
    MLB

    1 Trade Every Team Should Make Now 🤝

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    MLB Dads Dish on When They Knew Their Sons Would Be Stars

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLB Dads Dish on When They Knew Their Sons Would Be Stars

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Ruth Yankees Jersey Sells at Auction for $5.64M

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Ruth Yankees Jersey Sells at Auction for $5.64M

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    He's MLB's Most Underrated Slugger

    -Leads majors in HRs and RBIs since 2012 -At least 32 HRs every season 12 years in a row -On pace for 48 HRs this year (at 36 years old)

    MLB logo
    MLB

    He's MLB's Most Underrated Slugger

    -Leads majors in HRs and RBIs since 2012 -At least 32 HRs every season 12 years in a row -On pace for 48 HRs this year (at 36 years old)

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report