Brazil Beat Japan on Penalties to Win 2019 Toulon Tournament Final

GERARD JULIEN/Getty Images

Brazil won the 2019 Toulon Tournament final in France on Saturday, beating Japan 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 stalemate after 90 minutes.

Antony opened the scoring for Brazil after 19 minutes, but Japan levelled through Koki Ogawa six minutes before half-time.

A tight encounter saw both teams struggle to find a winner, and a shootout was needed to decide the destination of the trophy.

Brazil scored all five of their spot-kicks, but Reo Hatate missed Japan's final penalty to give the South Americans victory.

After Antony's early strike in the first half, it appeared the Brazilians might cruise to the title, but their opponents had other ideas.

Japan dug deep and stopped Brazil from playing throughout, and their equaliser was deserved before half-time.

Antony's opener was clinical after he combined with the impressive Matheus Cunha in the final third. However, Japan were not outclassed technically, and they battled their way back into the contest with a volley from Ogawa.

Brazil were the better side in the second half, forcing Japan deeper as they searched for a winner.

Antony and Cunha continued to cause problems in attack, but Brazil appeared to have run out of ammunition in the closing stages of the match, and it was Japan who came close to winning the game lot on through Hatate.

The penalties from both sides all hit the back of the net until goalkeeper Goleiro Ivan kept out Hatate's effort to give Brazil a ninth success in the competition.