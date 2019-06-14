Police Investigate Allegation Raptors' Masai Ujiri Hit Sheriff's Deputy on Video

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Police are investigating Toronto Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri for allegedly pushing and hitting a sheriff's deputy while trying to make his way onto the court for the postgame celebration at Oracle Arena following Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, according to NBC Bay Area's Kristofer Noceda and Gonzo Rojas.

Noceda tweeted out video of the incident in question:

"We can confirm our deputy was pushed and struck by a Raptors executive after he asked him for his credentials to go on the court at the end of the game," Alameda County Sgt. Ray Kelly said in a statement, according to Noceda and Rojas. "We are working with the Oakland Police Department to file a report and contact witnesses and review video."

The alleged assault is being categorized as misdemeanor battery on an officer.

Per Noceda and Rojas, Ujiri was initially not allowed on the court because he did not have the proper credentials. He eventually gained access to the celebration, though, with the help of Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry.

The 48-year-old Ujiri was not arrested.

After being named the NBA Executive of the Year with the Denver Nuggets in 2013, Ujiri has spent the last six season as part of Toronto's front office. He has served as both the team's general manager and president of basketball operations and has helped deliver the Raptors' first-ever championship this season.

Ujiri has two years remaining on his contract with Toronto, though ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday that the Washington Wizards are interested in hiring Ujiri as their head of basketball operations. Per Wojnarowski, the Wizards are prepared to offer Ujiri a deal that would feature $10 million annually and ownership equity in the club.