DeMarcus Cousins 'Open' to Signing New Contract with Warriors in Free Agency

Big man DeMarcus Cousins shocked the basketball world when he signed a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, and he is "open" to potentially returning next season.

He told reporters as much Thursday following his team’s 114-110 loss to the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals:

Cousins’ situation last offseason was tricky. He was a four-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection as one of the best big men in the league, but he was also coming off a torn Achilles and wasn’t going to be ready until well into the season. As a result, he signed a one-year deal with the Warriors with the hopes he could win a ring while getting healthy.

He didn’t put up the numbers he is accustomed to when he was surrounded by so many other talented options in Golden State and finished the 2018-19 campaign at 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks a night in 30 games.

The Kentucky product was benched at times and was essentially a role player in the playoffs but is still just 28 years old with an impressive resume.

Golden State may not be able to offer the significant deal he could be looking for after settling for a one-year contract either considering it has so many question marks heading into the offseason.

Kevin Durant has a player option on his contract and could miss the 2019-20 season after rupturing his Achilles, Klay Thompson can become an unrestricted free agent and suffered a knee injury Thursday, and Kevon Looney can become an unrestricted free agent. The team may also look to make some outside additions as well after coming short of the title for the first time since it lost the 2016 Finals.

Where Cousins fits in that equation remains to be seen, but he is apparently not shutting the door on a potential return.