B/R MMA Mid-Year Awards: Best Fight, Fighter and Finish from 2019 so Far

There are plenty of things that set MMA apart from other sports. Not all of them are good, but many are. One of the key drivers of my own interest over the years is its undeniable realness. The UFC's venerable slogan, "As Real As It Gets," rings true in the courage of the fighters when they face utter exhaustion, and in their toughness in the face of pain or even injury. In no other sport are souls laid so bare as they are in a cage fight. Sometimes you see fear and doubt in even the proudest of faces, and so it was for Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum April at UFC 236. They two forged an instant classic over five back-and-forth rounds that forced both men to persevere long past the time when their bodies started screaming for them to stop.

With an interim title and a shot at real champ Robert Whittaker on the line, the Nigerian-New Zealander Adesanya and Arizona native Gastelum were at stylistic odds. Adesanya was the flashy striker who was talented enough to not have been sorely tested in his 16-0 career, which included five bouts in the UFC. Gastelum was the rugged wrestler, whose relentless forward pressure and ground-and-pound had wilted plenty of opponents before. The oft-used prefight analogy was one of the bull in Gastelum versus the matador in Adesanya.

Each man had key moments throughout the fight, as they hurt and tested the resolve of the other. Gastelum knocked Adesanya down early (a UFC first for Adesanya). It looked like the pressure might knock Adesanya out of his game for the duration, but a counter right put Gastelum on the mat in round two. Both men refused to abandon their signature styles, or to give in to the other's. At times, Adesanya was flowing, his defense rendering him almost impossible to hit. At others, Gastelum caught the matador, as he did when he crushed Adesanya with a head kick in the closing moments of a scintillating fourth round. As the final stanza began, the light was out of their both of their eyes. Despite their predictable insistence to the contrary, neither man wanted to be there anymore. But the two wounded warriors gathered themselves once more and gamely sprinted to the final horn. Adesanya looked just a bit fresher, hurting Gastelum one last time with a razor-sharp combinaton as the fight drew to a close. Adesanya ultimately got the judges' nod and took home the interim belt after weeping tears of joy and exhaustion in the cage.

"I was ready to die in there," Adesanya said. What else can we do but take him at his word? How else could someone push through that? Where else in sports but MMA could an athlete say that and not have it be instantly dismissed as hyperbole? It was hyperbolic in Adesanya's case too...right?

That, and not the flashy techniques or blood or wild scrambles, is what makes a great fight great. Two competitors, supremely trained, stripping their bodies and souls to bare wood in front of anyone who cares to see. Is there anything more riveting in sports than an epic MMA fight? Adesanya and Gastelum reminded us that the answer is no.

