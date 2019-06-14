NBA Draft 2019: 1st-Round Mock Draft and Names to Watch on Stock Market

Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press

The 2019 NBA draft is less than one week away, and prospect stocks still have some fluidity.

Teams not named the Golden State Warriors or Toronto Raptors have more time than ever to devote to this process, and they're still in the discovery phase of hosting workouts and conducting interviews.

After laying out our latest mock first round, we'll spotlight three prospects whose stocks are moving up or down.

2019 NBA Mock Draft

1. New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson, PF/C, Duke

2. Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant, PG, Murray State

3. New York Knicks: RJ Barrett, SG/SF, Duke

4. Los Angeles Lakers: Darius Garland, PG, Vanderbilt

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech

6. Phoenix Suns: Coby White, PG/SG, North Carolina

7. Chicago Bulls: De'Andre Hunter, SF/PF, Virginia

8. Atlanta Hawks: Jaxson Hayes, C, Texas

9. Washington Wizards: Cam Reddish, SG/SF, Duke

10. Atlanta Hawks (via Dallas Mavericks): Kevin Porter Jr., SG, USC

11. Minnesota Timberwolves: Sekou Doumbouya, SF/PF, France

12. Charlotte Hornets: Rui Hachimura, PF, Gonzaga

13. Miami Heat: Nassir Little, SF/PF, North Carolina

14. Boston Celtics (via Sacramento Kings): Brandon Clarke, PF/C, Gonzaga

15. Detroit Pistons: Romeo Langford, SG, Indiana

16. Orlando Magic: Keldon Johnson, SG/SF, Kentucky

17. Brooklyn Nets: Bol Bol, C, Oregon

18. Indiana Pacers: Tyler Herro, SG, Kentucky

19. San Antonio Spurs: Goga Bitadze, C, Georgia

20. Boston Celtics (via Los Angeles Clippers): Talen Horton-Tucker, SG/SF, Iowa State

21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Matisse Thybulle, SF, Washington

22. Boston Celtics: Mfiondu Kabengele, PF/C, Florida State

23. Utah Jazz: PJ Washington, PF/C, Kentucky

24. Philadelphia 76ers: Cameron Johnson, SF, North Carolina

25. Portland Trail Blazers: Luka Samanic, PF, Croatia

26. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Houston Rockets): Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG, Virginia Tech

27. Brooklyn Nets (via Denver Nuggets): Chuma Okeke, PF, Auburn

28. Golden State Warriors: Ty Jerome, PG/SG, Virginia

29. San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto Raptors): KZ Okpala, SF/PF, Stanford

30. Milwaukee Bucks: Nicolas Claxton, PF/C, Georgia

Names To Watch



De'Andre Hunter, SF/PF, Virginia

Hunter is one of the safest prospects in this class.

The 21-year-old has the size, strength and savvy to defend multiple positions, plus a 41.9 percent three-point stroke over two seasons at Virginia. Both weapons should be part of his opening-night arsenal.

The closer you get to draft night, though, the less exciting safety becomes. Most teams selecting in the top of the draft lack star power, and it's almost impossible to picture Hunter ever offering that.

He's a complementary scorer who lacks the shot-creation skills to generate his own looks. That lack of upside bumps him from a top-five candidate to someone selected near the back end of the top 10.

Bol Bol, C, Oregon

Bol's red flags are unavoidable and exaggerated by his measurements.

The 7'2" center lasted just nine games at Oregon before a foot fracture shut him down. That's a worrisome injury for any 7-footer, and Bol's wiry 208-pound frame won't quell any health concerns.

That said, his upside is just as apparent. His handles and outside shot (52.0 percent) are seldom, if ever seen from a player this size.

The 19-year-old recently held a Pro Day and reminded the on-hand executives what kind of a unique talent he could be:

When you combine the boom and bust sides of his potential, you're left with a draft stock that could move almost anywhere across the board.

"He has top-five talent, no question," a league source told Bleacher Report's David Gardner. "But when you throw the injury in the mix, where he goes is anyone's guess. I wouldn't be surprised if he went in the top seven, and I wouldn't be surprised if he went 19th."

Nicolas Claxton, PF/C, Georgia

If Claxton's collegiate career passed you by, you surely weren't the only one.

His freshman year was nearly silent (3.9 points and 3.9 rebounds over 14.7 minutes), and his sophomore season stayed far off the radar thanks to the Bulldogs' anemic 11-21 record.

But as evaluators get a closer look at the 20-year-old's combination of size, length and mobility, his appeal is rapidly rising, per Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman:

"By draft night, Claxton could wind up being the biggest riser from May to June. His defensive versatility and activity generated buzz at the NBA combine, being a near 7-footer who blocks shots and can guard ball-handlers in space. His offense and body need work, but his defensive upside could be enough. Any scoring and shooting he adds may be viewed as a bonus."

Georgia had no point-guard play to speak of, which didn't help Claxton's shooting rates (45.7 overall, 30.2 from three) but did force him to grow as a ball-handler and playmaker. He might be a jump shot away from really interesting.