Australia Complete Dramatic Comeback to Defeat Brazil at 2019 Women's World Cup

Australia pulled off a miraculous comeback at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup and beat Brazil 3-2 on Thursday to temporarily move level on points with Italy at the top of Group C.

Brazil went two goals up in the first half following goals from forwards Marta and Cristiane, but strikes from Caitlin Foord and Chloe Logarzo either side of half-time brought the Matildas level.

Defender Monica completed a nightmarish second 45 minutes for Brazil by heading the ball into her own net, the decider being approved after some deliberation by the officials.

Two teams long viewed as main contenders for the first place in Group C laid on an end-to-end affair in the first half, but the majority of Brazil's bright spots came in the first 40 minutes.

Midfielder Thaisa saw her blushes spared when the referee looked to have awarded Australia a penalty following her challenge on Tameka Yallop inside the box. Fortunately for her, the video assistant referee spotted Yallop had handled the ball in the buildup.

The tables turned minutes later when Brazil had a spot-kick decision go in their favour after a review.

Australia's Elise Kellond-Knight had little defence as replays showed her tugging the jersey of right-back Leticia Santos as she went down.

Marta tucked away the penalty in the 27th minute to make it 118 goals for Brazil—22 more than closest challenger and team-mate Cristiane.

The 33-year-old has now scored at every tournament finals since 2003, via beIN Sports (U.S. only):

Match of the Day posted footage of the breakthrough penalty, which extended her record tally of World Cup goals:

Cristiane cut the distance between her and Marta back down before the break, scoring in the 38th minute to cap off a special passage of play from the Selecao.

Tamires cleverly nutmegged her marker before feeding Debinha down the left wing, and Cristiane could hardly have asked for a better ball to attack as she doubled the lead, via Fox Soccer (U.S. only):

The 34-year-old closely follows team-mate Marta in terms of her World Cup scoring record, per OptaJoe:

But the Matildas stirred into life and ended the half by effectively doubling the amount of goalmouth pressure they'd applied in the match up until then.

It paid off when Yallop's arcing cross from the left was nodded on by 5'5" Logarzo and volleyed over the line by Foord from all of two yards, via beIN Sports (U.S. only):

Australia benefited from the new hope that goal gave them and asked the initial questions after the restart, and Brazil stopper Barbara was under pressure following a string of tests on her goal.

It paid off in the 58th minute when Sam Kerr's run across goal distracted Barbara enough to allow Logarzo's long-range cross to sail through a sea of Brazil bodies and over the line (U.S. only):

Brazil looked dominant at two goals up, but the spirit looked drained from their play after the equaliser. Their attacks lacked the same zip seen early on, and it was Australia doing the majority of the pressing and quick counters.

That pressure again yielded profit in the 66th minute when a hopeful lob up to Kerr put Brazil under the spotlight, and Monica's attempt to clear skipped off her head and inside the left post of Barbara's goal.

After a lengthy review, it was adjudged Kerr wasn't interfering enough for the goal to be ruled out.

Former England forward Eniola Aluko agreed with the call:

Brazil attempted to get back on level terms to salvage a point, but Australia proved equal to the challenge and looked a different team to the one that started.

Neither team will forget such a rollercoaster clash in a hurry, and both nations still have a chance of qualifying for the knockout stages of the 2019 World Cup.

What's Next?

Brazil face Italy in their final Group C fixture on Tuesday, while Australia take on Jamaica in a decisive group clash that could now see them take top spot.