Ranking the NFL Teams Best Set Up for the Future

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

A long-term vision is hard to execute in the NFL.

Coaching and front-office personnel turnover comes with a win-now environment, so teams fortunate enough to win consistently tend to have the well-plotted plans.

For some teams, a comfortable outlook centers around a star quarterback. In fact, it's almost a requirement. But a mixture of available funds, upside at other positions and future assets doesn't hurt, either.

The following teams aren't guaranteed to contend for the Super Bowl as soon as 2019. But the foundations they've constructed around clear-cut plans are so superb that they should not only stand the test of time but also let the squads compete for a while—if decision-makers continue to properly pursue the visions.

These are the NFL teams best set up for the future.