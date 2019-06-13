Police: Alleged Gunman Rolfy Ferreyra in David Ortiz Shooting Was Offered $7.8K

David Dermer/Associated Press

The alleged gunman who shot Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz in the Dominican Republic on Sunday was allegedly offered money to do so.

According to ESPN.com, Police Maj. Gen. Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte alleged Rolfy Ferreyra carried out the shooting in exchange for 400,000 Dominican pesos, which equates to $7,800 in American dollars.

Ferreyra is one of six suspects who have been detained. The alleged coordinator of the shooting is also in police custody, per Almonte.

It is alleged that two men on a motorcycle and two other groups of people in separate vehicles were in on the shooting. According to ESPN.com, police said in a statement that four other suspects remain at large, including Luis Alfredo Rivas Clase and a woman known as "The Venezuelan" or "Red."

The shooting occurred at the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo when a man shot Ortiz in the back at "nearly point-blank range."

Ortiz underwent surgery in his native Dominican Republic to have his intestines and liver repaired and his gallbladder removed. He was then flown to Boston, where he underwent a second surgery.

On Tuesday, the 43-year-old Ortiz took his first steps since undergoing the procedure in Boston, per ESPN.com.

Ortiz spent 14 of his 20 seasons in Major League Baseball with the Red Sox. During that stint, he was a 10-time All-Star, three-time World Series winner and one-time World Series MVP.

With career numbers that include a .286 batting average with 541 home runs and 1,768 RBI, Ortiz is one of the greatest hitters in Red Sox history, and his No. 34 jersey has been retired.

Ortiz, who will become a candidate for the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2022, is listed in stable condition at Massachusetts General Hospital.