Premier League 2019/20: Updated Title Odds After Fixtures Release

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City are the firm favourites to win the 2019-20 Premier League title following the release of the fixtures on Thursday.

The Sky Blues are 59-100 to win the league for the third season running, while UEFA Champions League winners Liverpool—their closest challengers in the last campaign—are 5-2.

The complete schedule for the 2019-20 season can be found at the Premier League's official website.

Here are the odds for every team, courtesy of Caesars:

Manchester City: 59-100

Liverpool: 5-2

Tottenham Hotspur: 14-1

Chelsea: 16-1

Arsenal: 25-1

Manchester United: 25-1

Everton: 100-1

Leicester City: 150-1

Wolverhampton Wanderers: 150-1

West Ham United: 250-1

Crystal Palace: 500-1

Southampton: 500-1

Watford: 500-1

Aston Villa: 750-1

Bournemouth: 750-1

Brighton & Hove Albion: 1000-1

Burnley: 1000-1

Newcastle United: 1000-1

Sheffield United: 1000-1

Norwich City: 1000-1

City won the league with 98 points last season, having taken 100 in the 2017-18 campaign, so it will take some effort to stop them this time around if they're up to their usual standard.

Liverpool came extremely close, though, as they racked up 97 points, having lost just once all season.

That defeat came against City at the Etihad Stadium, while the pair shared the spoils in a 0-0 draw at Anfield.

Here's when they'll face each other again:

City face Tottenham Hotspur in their second match, but otherwise, they won't face one of last season's top six until they play the Reds on November 9.

After their second meeting with Liverpool on April 4, the Sky Blues will only face sides who finished in the bottom half last season and the promoted Norwich City in their final six matches.

However, that clash with the Reds will conclude a tough run of five games stretching back to February 29, in which they'll also face Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea.

If City are still in the Champions League and the FA Cup at that stage, it will be a significant test of their squad depth.

Goal's Neil Jones shared the Reds' key fixtures against their top-six rivals, while Jack Sear of the same outlet is pleased with them:

Liverpool will have a tough end to the campaign, though. In their final three games of the season, they'll play Chelsea at home in between away trips to Arsenal and Newcastle United.

Tottenham Hotspur are deemed Liverpool and City's most likely challengers from the remainder of the league at 14-1.

They have a relatively kind run-in, as they'll only face one top-six side after March 14 in the form of local rivals Arsenal.

Spurs will hope to end next season much stronger than last, as they won just four of their final 12 Premier League matches in 2018-19.