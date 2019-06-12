Security Video Shows 'Sophistication' in Shooting Attack on David Ortiz

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Security footage from the shooting against former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz indicates a sophisticated attack.

Per Michael Weissenstein and Martin Jose Adames Alcantara of the Associated Press, prosecutors in the Dominican Republic used statements from witnesses and security footage to determine a "new level of sophistication in the attack" involving two men on a motorcycle and two different groups in cars attempted to kill Ortiz.

"In one of the videos it was possible to observe both the accused and the shooter planning the commission of the incident right on Octavio Mejia Ricard Street, which is parallel to the place where the event took place," prosecutors said in the court document.

Ortiz was shot in the back Sunday night at a nightclub in the Dominican Republic. The bullet went through his abdomen and doctors had to perform surgery to remove portions of his intestines and gall bladder that were damaged in the attack.

The Red Sox sent a plane to the Dominican Republic Monday to transport Ortiz to Massachusetts General Hospital.

Leo Lopez, Ortiz's spokesperson, told ESPN's Marly Rivera that Ortiz underwent an exploratory surgery when he arrived in Massachusetts: "Ortiz is expected to be closely monitored for the next 24-48 hours. Visits will be very limited during that period. Doctors have said that they expect a full recovery. Ortiz has also been alert and has talked to his family and 'even flashed that smile.'"



Per CNN.com's Patrick Oppmann, Eliott C. McLaughlin and Darran Simon, the Dominican prosecutor's office said it has arrested two suspects from the shooting, but the gunman remains on the loose.

Ortiz played 20 MLB seasons with the Red Sox and Minnesota Twins. He helped Boston win three World Series titles and was a 10-time All-Star before retiring following the 2016 season.