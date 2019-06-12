4-Star Prospect Jalen Wilson Commits to Kansas over UNC After Michigan Decommit

247Sports

Jalen Wilson, a 4-star forward, announced his commitment to Kansas in a Twitter post on Wednesday:

Wilson is the No. 50 overall prospect and 13th-ranked small forward in the 2019 class, per 247Sports. He was the top uncommitted prospect remaining in this class after he reopened his recruitment when John Beilein left Michigan to take the Cleveland Cavaliers' coaching job.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

