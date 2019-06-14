NFL Players Most Likely to Hold Out Into the 2019 Season

0 of 9

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The last thing an NFL team wants in minicamp is a serious injury to a prominent player. But that's not the only thing that can cast a cloud over a club's summer.

There's also the specter of contract kerfuffles. Holdouts by star players.

Sometimes, it's a young player who wants a big payday before his rookie deal runs out. Other times it's a veteran looking for one more payday or a change of scenery. Or a star balking at playing under the franchise tag.

More often than not, minicamp holdouts are much ado about nothing—either the player gets the deal he seeks or caves in and reports.

However, in recent years we've seen some drag into the regular season. Joey Bosa's first year got off to a delayed start in an argument over offset language. Rather than play under the tag in Pittsburgh last year, Le'Veon Bell sat out the entire season.

You can bet the rent that NFL general managers are crossing their fingers the holdouts listed here don't devolve into that sort of mess.