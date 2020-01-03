5-Star G Jalen Suggs Commits to Gonzaga; Still Considering Pro Options Overseas

Photo Credit: 247Sports

The Gonzaga Bulldogs bolstered their future backcourt Friday when they added guard Jalen Suggs to their 2020 recruiting class.

"I chose Gonzaga because really the family feel for one and for two, the scheme and the way I think it's perfect for me to come in and do my thing with the bigs that they have right now," Suggs told 247Sports' Evan Daniels. "I see myself going in there and making an impact right away."

He added he hasn't ruled out making the jump straight to professional basketball.

"That's something where [if] it's presenting itself and the contract and everything is looking right, then we will go ahead and get moving with that, but until then I'm just going to keep taking my time and be focused on Gonzaga," he told Daniels.

Suggs checks in at 6'5" and 200 pounds and is a 5-star prospect, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He is also the No. 10 overall player, No. 3 combo guard and No. 1 player from Minnesota in the class.

While his basketball talent is surely what caught Gonzaga's eye, he is also a highly regarded football recruit who was listed as a 3-star prospect and the No. 15 dual-threat quarterback in his class by 247Sports.

The same speed that helps him evade tackles on the gridiron allows him to spearhead fast breaks and blow past defenders in the open court. Suggs is also a capable shooter and can play through traffic when attacking the rim.

One of the primary questions hovering over his recruitment was what sport he would play in college. In May, Suggs said, "If they're not comfortable with me doing something I want to do, then I know that's not the place for me," per Matthew Bain of the Des Moines Register.

He also said playing both sports in college was "appealing" and received offers to do just that from a number of programs.

Gonzaga won't have to deal with the football questions since it doesn't offer the sport, but Suggs is joining one of the top college basketball programs in the country.

The Bulldogs have reached 21 straight Big Dances and advanced to the Elite Eight in 2019 and national title game as recently as 2017. Mark Few is also on the shortlist of the best coaches in the country and figures to maximize Suggs' talent.

This addition continues Few's momentum on the recruiting trail after he landed the No. 13 class in the 2019 cycle, per 247Sports, and gives the Bulldogs someone who can help lead them on a deep postseason run as soon as his freshman season.