David Ortiz to Remain in Boston Hospital for 'Several Days' After Shooting

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz is set to remain in the intensive care unit at Massachusetts General Hospital for the "next several days" after undergoing surgery.

The Red Sox released the following statement on behalf of Ortiz's wife, Tiffany Ortiz:

According to ESPN.com, Ortiz was shot Sunday at a club in his native Dominican Republic. After undergoing emergency surgery, Ortiz underwent a second procedure that ended at around 1 a.m. ET on Tuesday after being flown to Boston.

The 43-year-old Ortiz is in stable condition.

While the nature of the second surgery remains undisclosed, Ortiz had his intestines and liver repaired and his gallblader removed by Dr. Abel Gonzalez in the Dominican Republic.

The shooting occurred at the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo when a man got off a motorcycle and shot Ortiz in the back at "nearly point-blank range."

While police have only publicly acknowledged the arrest of one suspect, ESPN Deportesreported that both the suspected shooter and suspected driver of the motorcycle have been arrested. The suspected driver is 25-year-old Eddy Feliz Garcia.

Ortiz, who is affectionately known to Red Sox fans as Big Papi, stands as one of the most legendary players in the history of the franchise.

He spent 14 of his 20 years as a Major League Baseball player with the Red Sox. During that time, he was a 10-time All-Star, seven-time Silver Slugger award winner, three-time World Series winner and one-time World Series MVP.

Ortiz owns a career batting average of .286 with 541 home runs and 1,768 RBI. The designated hitter was also a clutch performer in the playoffs, as he hit .289 with 17 homers and 61 RBI in 85 career postseason games.

During the 2013 World Series against the St. Louis Cardinals, Ortiz hit .688 with two home runs and six RBI en route to being named World Series MVP.

Ortiz's No. 34 is retired by the Red Sox, and he will be eligible for induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame beginning in 2022.