Video: Braves' Josh Donaldson, Pirates' Joe Musgrove Spark Bench-Clearing Fight

Death, taxes and a baseball brawl caused by an errant pitch.

A shoving match broke out at SunTrust Park Monday when Pittsburgh Pirates starter Joe Musgrove hit Atlanta Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson with a pitch in the bottom of the first inning.

Donaldson, Musgrove and Pirates manager Clint Hurdle were all ejected. Musgrove was replaced by Alex McRae, while Johan Camargo came in for Donaldson.

Musgrove's early ejection presents a tricky situation for the Pirates' bullpen as MLB.com's Adam Berry pointed out the club was already without starters for Wednesday or Thursday.

As this unfolded in the first game of the series, it will certainly be something to watch in the coming days.