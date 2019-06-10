Donny van de Beek Talks Possible Transfer, Matthijs de Ligt's Ajax Future

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek has said he is unsure whether he or team-mate Matthijs de Ligt will be at the club next season.

The Dutch duo were exceptional for the Amsterdam giants in 2018-19, as they helped the team clinch a domestic double and make a surprise run to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. However, both have been linked with possible departures in the current transfer window.

Van de Beek was asked about his situation and was coy on the prospect of a possible departure, per Peter Staunton of Goal.

"My situation is I have a contract with Ajax, and I am really happy," said the 22-year-old. "You never know what is going to happen in the future, but I can say nothing about that."

Staunton noted that both Manchester United and Tottenham have been linked with Van de Beek, who enjoyed a breakthrough season in the Dutch capital. As noted by Squawka Football, the midfielder was prolific throughout the campaign:

Van de Beek grabbed the only goal in the Champions League first-leg win over Tottenham Hotspur, only for his side to be eliminated from the competition in the return fixture (U.S. only):

While there's only been a smattering of speculation regarding Van de Beek's future, when it comes to De Ligt the talk has been relentless. The defender's club and international team-mate said that he's unsure what team De Ligt will end up at.

"I don’t know," he said. "A lot of clubs want to buy him, I think so because he is a good player and now he has to choose for himself. Where he feels good, he has to go there."

According to Miguel Delaney of The Independent, Paris Saint-Germain are ready to offer massive money to the young defender to secure his signature, with a weekly wage in excess of £350,000 said to be on the table. Manchester United and Barcelona are also reported to be interested in the player.

Ajax have already agreed a deal to sell Frenkie de Jong to Barcelona this summer, meaning they will have to replace at least one key player in this window. With De Ligt's departure looking inevitable, a big rebuild appears to be on the cards.

With that in mind, Van de Beek is likely to be given more responsibility and with money in the bank from big sales, Ajax will be under no pressure to sell. Per football writer Cetin Cem Yilmaz, already the midfielder has showcased so many positive attributes:

At the moment, he doesn't appear to be in a hurry to leave the Dutch giants either, and with another season of regular football at Ajax, he could become one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe.

As such, you sense it'd take an extraordinary offer in order for Ajax to agree to part ways with yet another of their brightest talents.