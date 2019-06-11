The Best Trade Assets of the 2019 NBA Offseason

1 of 6

Darren Carroll/Getty Images

Lonzo Ball, PG, Los Angeles Lakers

Now that he's worked his way through two injury-plagued seasons, we're starting to get a feeling for what Ball will become.

He's got terrific defensive potential, aided by his 6'6", 190-pound frame. Passing will continue to be a positive, as he's big and strong enough to zip assists all over the court.

That shot, though. After he made just 38 percent of his field-goal attempts in his first 99 career games, Ball may never be a dominant scoring threat. Think of him as a taller, supercharged Ricky Rubio. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but it's perhaps not what most envisioned when he entered the draft as the No. 2 overall pick in 2017.

2020 Memphis Grizzlies First-Round Pick, via Boston Celtics

The Celtics have three first-round picks in the 2019 draft, but their most valuable selection won't come until at least 2020.

The pick owed to them by Memphis is only protected for the top six selections next summer and becomes completely unprotected in 2021. With the Grizzlies heading into a rebuild, this will almost certainly be a top-10 pick in the next two years, if not first overall.

If Memphis does indeed trade franchise staple Mike Conley, this could be one of the NBA's worst teams, thus aiding the draft placement.

Jaylen Brown, SG, Boston Celtics

While Brown didn't have the breakout year for which the Celtics were hoping, he still showed off a developing offensive game mixed with a good defensive motor.

Teams looking to trade for Brown should be happy to know he was far more productive when not sharing the court with Kyrie Irving, who, despite his phenomenal talent, can sometimes hijack his team's offense. The 22-year-old Brown averaged 25.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per 100 possessions when Irving was off the floor, compared to 21.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists when playing next to him.

While he's only on his rookie contract for one more season, Brown doesn't appear headed for a max deal and could sign a reasonable, team-friendly extension.

2019 No. 4 overall pick, Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers lucked out when they jumped from a projected 11th overall pick all the way up to No. 4 in the draft lottery.

While the top of the draft seems destined to feature Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and RJ Barrett, the fourth pick is wide open.

If the top three go as expected, players such as Texas Tech swingman Jarrett Culver, Vanderbilt point guard Darius Garland and Virginia forward De'Andre Hunter will all be available. While a perceived steep drop separates No. 3 from No. 4 in this class, the Lakers' pick should still be a valuable trade piece this summer.

Kyle Kuzma, PF, Los Angeles Lakers

At times looking like the Lakers' best prospect, Kuzma put up 18.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game during his age-23 season. He's a natural and gifted scorer whose offensive production continued to take a step forward even while sharing a ball with LeBron James.

He doesn't carry the upside of others on this list and has work to do defensively, but Kuzma should still be a starting power forward in the NBA for years to come.