Belmont Stakes 2019 Results: Times, Payouts for Sir Winston, Top Contenders

Nicole Bello/Getty Images

Sir Winston was the winner of the 151st running of the Belmont Stakes on Saturday.

The colt came from behind to win the third and final leg of the 2019 Triple Crown season, adding a second win for trainer Mark Casse in the process after War of Will's victory at the Preakness Stakes.

Sir Winston's victory in the 1½-mile race at Elmont, New York, came via a winning time of two minutes, 28.30 seconds, and ensured Casse's charge took home the lion's share of the $1.5 million purse.

Finish: Horse; Jockey; Trainer (Payout)

1. Sir Winston; Joel Rosario; Mark Casse ($800,000)

2. Tacitus; Jose Ortiz; Bill Mott ($280,000)

3. Joevia; Jose Lezcano; Gregg Sasco ($150,000)

4. Tax; Irad Ortiz Jr.; Danny Gargan ($100,000)

5. Master Fencer; Julien Leparoux; Koichi Tsunoda ($60,000)

6. Spinoff; Javier Castellano; Todd Pletcher ($45,000)

7. Everfast; Luis Saez; Dale Romans ($35,000)

8. Intrepid Heart; John Velazquez; Todd Pletcher ($30,000)

9. War of Will; Tyler Gaffalione; Mark Casse

10. Bourbon War; Mike Smith; Mark Hennig

Betting Payouts (Win, Place, Show)

Sir Winston ($22.40, $8.80, $6.10)

Tacitus (N/A, $3.90, $3.20)

Joevia (N/A, N/A, $8.70)

$2.00 Exacta (7-10): $96.00

$1.00 Trifecta (7-10-1): $1,244.00

$1.00 Superfecta (7-10-1-4): $10,428.00

Sir Winston was not even in the top six when the field—led by Joevia, who finished third—reached the half-mile and one-mile marks at 48.79 and 1:38.27, respectively.

However, a strong finish saw him dart up the inside and then move into the middle before powering up the stretch, with a wide run proving costly for pre-race favourite Tacitus:

Former jockey Richard Migliore hailed Sir Winston and his rider, Joel Rosario, for their performance in the race:

Sir Winston's victory came after Country House and War of Will won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, respectively.

Country House won at Churchill Downs after Maximum Security, who crossed the line in first, was disqualified for interference.

The colt did not participate at the Preakness or Belmont, and War of Will—who was among those interfered with by Maximum Security—took advantage in the former.

The two races may have taken their toll on War of Will, though, as Jay Privman of the Daily Racing Form observed:

While there was no Triple Crown at stake, Sir Winston's win on Saturday was a suitably exciting climax to a series of open, entertaining and, at times, controversial races.