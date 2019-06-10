Former Phillies and Rangers Manager Frank Lucchesi Dies at Age 92

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2008, file photo, former Texas Rangers manager Frank Lucchesi walks onto the field during the team's Hall of Fame induction ceremony prior to a Major League Baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Arlington, Texas. Lucchesi, who replaced the fired Billy Martin as manager of the Rangers in 1975 has died. He was 92. The Rangers said Lucchesi died Saturday, June 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
Former Philadelphia Phillies and Texas Rangers manager Frank Lucchesi died Saturday at the age of 92.

Lucchesi was a longtime minor league manager before the Phillies hired him in 1970. He coached the National League team into the 1972 campaign and finished with a 166-233 record before the Rangers hired him to take over for the fired Billy Martin in 1975.

He was fired in 1977 and finished with a 142-149 record during a Rangers tenure that is best remembered for an incident with second baseman Lenny Randle.

Chuck Carlton of the Dallas Morning News noted Randle punched Lucchesi during 1977 spring training, breaking the manager's jaw and giving him a concussion. The confrontation apparently happened when Lucchesi said he was "sick and tired of some punks making $80,000 moaning and groaning about their jobs" after Randle was displeased he was competing with Bump Wills.

In addition to his time with the Rangers and Phillies, Lucchesi was an interim manager for the Chicago Cubs for 25 games during the 1987 season.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

