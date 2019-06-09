Conor McGregor Offers to Promote Possible Justin Bieber vs. Tom Cruise Fight

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 10, 2019

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2018, file photo, Conor McGregor poses during a ceremonial weigh-in for the UFC 229 mixed martial arts fight in Las Vegas. Nevada fight regulators postponed until next month hearings on suspensions against UFC fighters Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov for a brawl after their October match in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, file)
Conor McGregor has only fought one UFC bout since 2016, but he's apparently ready to take part in some celebrity fighting. 

After Justin Bieber inexplicably challenged actor Tom Cruise to a mixed martial arts match on Twitter Sunday, McGregor responded by saying he would promote the fight:

Perhaps the even bigger surprise is that he said he wanted to take on Mark Wahlberg:

McGregor and Bieber seemed to bond back in April over Bieber's apparent Irish heritage. However, neither of them seem to have any connection to the men they called out over social media.

Cruise might have a decent shot against Bieber after doing his own stunts in action movies throughout his Hollywood career, but Wahlberg—even if he is in good shape—would likely have a rough time against the former UFC champion. 

