Robinson Cano Exits Mets' Game vs. Pirates with Apparent Hamstring Injury

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Robinson Cano was forced to leave Sunday's game early after "reaching near his left hamstring after getting his third hit of the day," according to Mike Puma of New York Post.

Cano has already made multiple trips to the injured list this season, missing a significant portion of the year due to a quad injury.

This has led to a disappointing start to his tenure with the Mets after being acquired in a seven-player trade in the offseason.

So far in his first season with the team, the second baseman has a .245 batting average with 10 home runs in 85 games.

He has also struggled at times in the field while questions have lingered about his hustle on the bases.

This isn't exactly what was expected from a player who hit over .300 nine times in his first 14 seasons in the majors. Cano was also extremely durable coming into the season, playing at least 150 games in 11 straight years until a PED suspension in 2018 ended this streak.

Unfortunately, injuries continue to hold him back in 2019.

The Mets will turn to Jeff McNeil and Adeiny Hechavarria to fill in at second base while Cano works his way back to the field.