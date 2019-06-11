The Most Desperate Trade Needs for Each 2019 MLB Contender

1 of 14

Arizona Diamondbacks: Starting Pitcher

In light of their 15-19 record since May 5, the Arizona Diamondbacks' current track veers more toward selling than buying. But if they opt to bolster their standing in the NL wild-card race, they'll need a starting pitcher to help carry their rotation while Luke Weaver recovers from a forearm injury.

Cleveland Indians: Offense

As Steve Adams covered at MLB Trade Rumors, the Cleveland Indians are in an extremely difficult position that could necessitate selling at the deadline. Yet the AL wild-card race isn't leaving them behind. If that remains the case, an offense that has struggled to score runs will need a bat or two.

Oakland Athletics: Starting Pitcher

Following their easy stroll to 97 wins in 2018, this season has been more of a step-forward, step-back experience for the Oakland Athletics. That could lead to a pragmatic approach to the trade deadline. But if they stick in the AL wild-card race, they'll need help for their motley-crew starting rotation.



New York Mets: Relief Pitcher

As the New York Mets stumble, executives around MLB might be eyeing deals for Zack Wheeler, Noah Syndergaard and Edwin Diaz. But since the Mets haven't yet stumbled their way out of the NL wild-card race, they ought to be eyeing upgrades for a bullpen that's put up a 5.03 ERA.

San Diego Padres: Starting Pitcher

The San Diego Padres have needed good luck to even get to .500, so they must be careful about sacrificing any of their prospect depth for the sake of saving their season. But if they must, they have the right idea (per Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports) in coveting a No. 1 starting pitcher.