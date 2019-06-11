One Player Every MLB Team Should Buy Low on in 2019 Trade Season

1 of 6

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Baltimore Orioles: OF Akil Baddoo

The Orioles are in full-on rebuild mode but aren't flush with trade chips. They could try to deal reliever Mychal Givens, whose 5.00 ERA is offset by his 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings. The Minnesota Twins should be in the market for relief help, considering their 21st-ranked 4.68 bullpen ERA. Givens won't yield any high-level prospects, but he could net a high-upside wild card such as outfielder Akil Baddoo, who underwent season-ending elbow surgery in late May but has the tools to stick as a big league center fielder.

Boston Red Sox: RHP Sergio Romo

Former Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel signed with the Chicago Cubs after a protracted free-agency stalemate. The Sox, meanwhile, need to shore up the back end of a bullpen that sports a 4.08 ERA. They don't have the MiLB chips to make a big trade splash but could aim their sights at an experienced arm such as the Miami Marlins' Sergio Romo. Yes, he's got an unsightly 5.48 ERA. He's also struck out 21 in 23 innings, nailed down 11 saves and has extensive postseason experience from his days with the San Francisco Giants.

New York Yankees: RHP Mike Leake

After whiffing on ace left-hander Dallas Keuchel in free agency, the Yankees could go after a top name such as the Giants' Madison Bumgarner. If they want to hoard their prospects, they might aim lower and go for an innings-eater such as the Seattle Mariners Mike Leake (4.30 ERA) to bolster a starting rotation that owns a 3.90 ERA but is missing ace Luis Severino (inflamed rotator cuff).

Tampa Bay Rays: DH/RF Jorge Soler

The Rays are in the thick of the playoff race but could use an injection of power into a lineup that's tied for 17th with 85 home runs. The Kansas City Royals, meanwhile, are "preparing for an early-summer sell-off," per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. Feinsand name-dropped designated hitter-right fielder Jorge Soler, who has cracked 17 homers but might not cost a bushel of prospects in light of his terrible .293 on-base percentage.

Toronto Blue Jays: RHP Riley Pint

The Blue Jays should be in sell mode. Their biggest trade asset is right-hander Marcus Stroman, but they could dangle other players, including first baseman Justin Smoak. The Colorado Rockies make sense as a landing spot for Smoak and could offer right-hander Riley Pint. The fourth overall pick in 2016, Pint's stock has fallen, and he owns a 9.77 ERA at Single-A. That said, the 21-year-old has struck out 20 in 15.2 innings and boasts the stuff of an impactful late-inning reliever.