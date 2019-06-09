Report: Manchester United to Launch Loan Bid for Real Madrid's Gareth Bale

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Manchester United will reportedly work around Real Madrid's £75 million asking price for Gareth Bale by trying to land the Welshman on loan instead.

According to the Mirror's Simon Mullock, Tottenham Hotspur and United have no intention of paying that much money for the forward. Instead, the Red Devils want to take him on loan for one season with an option to extend the deal for an additional year.

The report makes no mention of a clause to make the switch permanent, which likely would have to be included. Real previously allowed James Rodriguez to join Bayern Munich in a similar deal, though that one backfired, as the midfielder asked the Germans not to use their option:

Like Rodriguez two years ago, Bale is seemingly no longer wanted at Real, leading to plenty of exit speculation. Per Mullock, manager Zinedine Zidane is trying to force him out, and Los Blancos have already found his replacement, splashing the cash on Eden Hazard.

Real spent £90 million on the former Spurs star six years ago, however, and they want to recuperate some of that fee. His £480,000-a-week wages make him difficult to move.

The 29-year-old has contributed to plenty of trophy-winning campaigns in Madrid:

He has also struggled with frequent injuries, however, and only scored eight goals in La Liga last season. Real finished a distant third in the standings, 19 points behind rivals Barcelona.

According to Mullock, United are determined to add a star to their squad this season, and Bale could be a good fit if he's not too expensive. He may not be too keen on a switch to Old Trafford, however, as the Red Devils failed to qualify for next year's UEFA Champions League.

His current wages wouldn't be a problem for the club, who already pay Alexis Sanchez a similar amount.

Real have already signed Hazard and Luka Jovic as part of what is expected to be a busy summer for the Spanish giants. After a disappointing 2018-19 campaign, plenty of turnover is expected, and they will have to sell players to make room on their wage bill and in the squad.

Moving Bale on loan may not be ideal―Los Blancos would undoubtedly prefer a permanent solution―but it could free up about £50 million in wages over two years, per Mullock.