Belmont Stakes 2019 Payout: Field Times and Prize Money Earnings

Mark Casse already had a special Triple Crown racing season before the start of the Belmont Stakes, because War of Will had been victorious in the Preakness Stakes.

He had high hopes that the Preakness winner would have another strong effort in the 1 1/2-mile Belmont Stakes, but after also running in the Kentucky Derby on the first Saturday in May, he knew there was a chance that War of Will would not have much left in the tank.

That turned out to be the case as the Preakness winner finished ninth out of 10 in the Belmont Stakes. However, Casse was still all smiles after the race because Sir Winston was able to finish first with a time of 2:28.30 and take the third jewel of the Triple Crown.

Casse trains Sir Winston, and that was supposedly his "other" horse in the Test of Champions. However, jockey Joel Rosario gave Sir Winston a stellar tactical ride, keeping him on the inside throughout the majority of the race so he could save ground and retain his strength for the stretch run.

Those tactics worked out perfectly because race favorite Tacitus was never able to save any ground in his run. He started from the No. 10 hole, and while the thought was that he could settle in at some point in the long race, he was never able to get close to the inside. Tacitus was able to mount a charge down the stretch at Sir Winston, but he was unable to catch him and had to settle for second place.

"I could see where War of Will was struggling a little," Casse said in his NBC interview with Kenny Rice after the race. "He looked like maybe he was a little flat."

Finish: Horse; Jockey; Trainer (Payout)

1. Sir Winston; Joel Rosario; Mark Casse ($800,000)

2. Tacitus; Jose Ortiz; Bill Mott ($300,000)

3. Joevia; Jose Lezcano; Gregg Sasco ($165,000)

4. Tax; Irad Ortiz Jr.; Danny Gargan ($90,000)

5. Master Fencer; Julien Leparoux; Koichi Tsunoda ($45,000)

6. Spinoff; Javier Castellano; Todd Pletcher

7. Everfast; Luis Saez; Dale Romans

8. Intrepid Heart; John Velazquez; Todd Pletcher

9. War of Will; Tyler Gaffalione; Mark Casse

10. Bourbon War; Mike Smith; Mark Hennig

Betting Payouts (Win, Place, Show)

Sir Winston ($22.40, $8.80, $6.10)

Tacitus (N/A, $3.90, $3.20)

Joevia (N/A, N/A, $8.70)

$2.00 Exacta (7-10): $96.00

$1.00 Trifecta (7-10-1): $1,244.00

$1.00 Superfecta (7-10-1-4): $10,428.00

The tactics used by the jockeys in any race often play a key role in the outcome, and that was clearly the case in the Belmont Stakes. The pace of the race was set by longshot Joevia, and it was slow. That made it difficult for the stronger stretch runners to pass the early leaders because those horses did not use most of their energy early in the race.

The first quarter- and half-mile went in 23.92 and 48.79 seconds. Those times were bad news for those betting on the come-from-behind horses, and it got even worse when a time of 1:13.54 flashed for the three-quarter mile mark.

That meant the slow pace was continuing, and there was a chance the front runner could control the race. However, since Sir Winston was able to save ground, he was able to rally even though he was in seventh place at the one-mile mark.

Joevia still had the lead in the race at the one-mile mark, with a time of 1:38.27. By the time the horses had run 1 1/4 miles in 2:02.72, Sir Winston had charged to the lead.

Sir Winston ended up beating Tacitus by one length, and that horse edged out Joevia by a length to take second.

The eventful Triple Crown racing season concluded with Country House being awarded the Kentucky Derby because Maximum Security was disqualified, War of Will winning the Preakness and Sir Winston registering an upset in the Belmont Stakes.

Any one of these colts, along with several other hopefuls, could make a case for horse of the year honors, something that won't be decided until the Breeders' Cup in early November.

But the horse of the moment is Casse's "other" charge, Sir Winston. That's more than enough for the trainer as well as his connections and all race fans who backed him in the Belmont Stakes.

All times and placements cited courtesy of Equibase.