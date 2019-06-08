Ex-Afghan Football President Given Life Ban for Sexual Abuse of Female Players

OZAN KOSE/Getty Images

Keramuudin Karim, the former president of the Afghanistan Football Federation, has been given a lifetime FIFA ban and a fine of 1 million Swiss francs for sexually abusing female players.

According to Tariq Panja of the New York Times, it was the harshest punishment FIFA could impose:

Per Rob Harris of the Associated Press, at least five players came forward to accuse Karim of sexually assaulting them:

In December, the Guardian's Suzanne Wrack reported the allegations from the players, who chose to remain anonymous out of fear for the safety of themselves and their family. Wrack also reported on Thursday that FIFA had been made aware of possible abuse of players in April 2017, with an investigation not beginning until March 2018.

The allegations include putting a gun to a player's head after sexually assaulting her, threatening to cut of another player's tongue in front of her team-mates and spreading rumours other accusers were lesbians.

FIFA's official statement announcing the ban revealed the abuse took place between 2013-18.

Per AFP (h/t Wrack), Karim has denied the allegations, saying they are part of a conspiracy against him. He also said there was no evidence against him, though former assistant coach Haley Carter disputed this claim, pointing to the players' testimonies.