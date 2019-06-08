Belmont Stakes 2019 Post Positions: Final Projections, Odds Payout and Post Info

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The Kentucky Derby featured the horse crossing the finish line first getting disqualified. The Preakness featured a horse running the entire race without its jockey. Now, what's in store for the final leg of the Triple Crown schedule, the Belmont Stakes?

There's been plenty to talk about the past five weeks, with multiple noteworthy storylines surrounding horse racing. Maximum Security, who had appeared to win the Kentucky Derby, was disqualified for interference in the final turn, leading to Country House getting the victory.

In the Preakness, Bodexpress tossed his jockey from the saddle at the start and went on to run around the track at Pimlico Race Course anyway. Meanwhile, War of Will rebounded from a subpar Kentucky Derby showing to win the race.

While the Belmont doesn't feature a horse vying for the Triple Crown like last year, when Justify won the top prize, it should still be an exciting race. War of Will looks to win his second consecutive race and hold off a field full of potential challengers.

Belmont Post Lineup, Odds

1. Joevia (19-1)

2. Everfast (12-1)

3. Master Fencer (9-1)

4. Tax (13-1)

5. Bourbon War (7-1)

6. Spinoff (13-1)

7. Sir Winston (9-1)

8. Intrepid Heart (6-1)

9. War of Will (4-1)

10. Tacitus (2-1)

Odds via SportsLine



Belmont Payout Info

Here are the amounts you could win from betting on each of the 10 horses in the field:

Tacitus: Bet $100 to win $200

War of Will: Bet $100 to win $400

Intrepid Heart: Bet $100 to win $600

Bourbon War: Bet $100 to win $700

Master Fencer or Sir Winston: Bet $100 to win $900

Everfast: Bet $100 to win $1,200

Tax or Spinoff: Bet $100 to win $1,300

Joevia: Bet $100 to win $1,900

Preview

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

War of Will may be coming off a victory, but he's not the favorite heading into Saturday's race. That would be Tacitus, who finished third at the Kentucky Derby despite not having his best showing. He hasn't competed since then, taking five weeks to rest and prepare for the Belmont.

The Kentucky Derby had tough conditions with a wet course affected by rain, yet Tacitus, who was less efficient in the sloppy mud than some horses, was the fourth horse to cross the finish line, moving up to third when Maximum Security was disqualified.

"He had to alter course several times in the race," trainer Bill Mott said, according to the Los Angeles Times' John Cherwa. "He never had to check. He never got stopped. Ate a lot of mud. Ate a lot of dirt. The track was like pea soup that day, which was very disappointing."

It will be different at Belmont Park, where there is no rain in Saturday's forecast. The race conditions will be much better, which should play in Tacitus' favor.

War of Will and Tacitus are starting from the Nos. 9 and 10 posts, respectively, which means there should be plenty of action as the duo moves their way more inside heading into the first turn. However, they're the two strongest horses in the race, and they should get off to good starts and set the pace early.

But Tacitus' fresh legs—along with the fact he should perform better in cleaner weather conditions—will power him to victory in the final leg of the Triple Crown schedule.

Pick: Tacitus