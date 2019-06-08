Belmont Stakes 2019 Post Positions: Latest Odds, Predictions for Field

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

War of Will has a chance to claim the unofficial championship of the Triple Crown racing season if he can win the Belmont Stakes.

The three-year-old Preakness champion must prove he has the endurance to run the 1½-mile race at Belmont Park and outlast nine other competitors. Since War of Will is the only horse in the race that ran in both the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness, fatigue is a key issue that trainer Mark Casse and jockey Tyler Gaffalione must face in preparation for the race.

War of Will is the second favorite in the race behind Tacitus, who is trained by William Mott and ridden by Jose Ortiz. Those two horses will start from the outside No. 9 and 10 post positions, respectively. While the outside positions can be an in issue in many shorter races, horses will likely space themselves out over the 12-furlong distance.

Belmont Stakes Information

Date: Saturday, June 8

Post Time: 6:48 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Post Position, Horse, Odds, Payout

1. Joevia, 14-1, $30 ($28 profit plus return of $2 bet)

2. Everfast, 12-1, $26

3. Master Fencer, 11-1, $24

4. Tax, 11-1, $24

5. Bourbon War, 7-1, $16

6. Spinoff, 10-1, $22

7. Sir Winston, 8-1, $18

8. Intrepid Heart, 6-1, $14

9. War of Will, 9-2, $11

10. Tacitus, 5-2, $7

Odds courtesy of BelmontStakes.com

Belmont Stakes Contenders

Tacitus is a talented horse that closed well in the Kentucky Derby and was awarded third place after first-place finisher Maximum Security was disqualified. Tacitus was sired by Tapit, which has already produced three Belmont Stakes champions in Tonalist, Tapwrit and Creator.

Tacitus should be running hard at the end, but he will be better off if he can be near the middle of the pack when he makes his move to go after the leaders. Even though this is a long race, Belmont Stakes winners traditionally do not come from the tail end of the pack.

War of Will should have a lead on Tacitus by the time the field reaches the top of the stretch at Belmont Park. In addition to the fatigue factor, the other issue is whether he can outkick his rival down the stretch. Tacitus is bred for the distance, while War of Will must show he can maintain his pace as the race progresses.

Intrepid Heart is trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by John Velazquez, and he is the most lightly raced horse in the field. He has won two of his three races, and Velazquez will his 23rd career start in the Belmont Stakes. That will put him atop the jockey list for most lifetime starts in the third jewel of the Triple Crown. If Intrepid Heart can get off to a decent start, he should have an excellent chance to challenge the two favorites.

Spinoff has had some sharp efforts in preparation for the race, and the Todd Pletcher-trained horse is looking to bounce back from an 18th-place finish in the Kentucky Derby. Javier Castellano is a smart jockey who is making his 13th career start in the Belmont Stakes, and that includes two second-place finishes.

Look for Spinoff to maintain a sharp early pace that could leave him within a length or two of the leaders when he makes his move near the turn for home.

Predictions

While extreme come-from-behind horses don't always fare well in the Belmont Stakes, Tacitus has the breeding to succeed in this race and come through with a stellar stretch run.

War of Will has plenty of ability and heart, but he will get passed by a surging Tacitus down the stretch.

Spinoff should be ready for an excellent effort, and he could have the lead at the top of the stretch. He does not have the class to stay with Tacitus and War of Will, but he will hit the board.

Predicted Order of Finish

1. Tacitus

2. War of Will

3. Spinoff

4. Intrepid Heart

5. Bourbon War

6. Tax

7. Everfast

8. Sir Winston

9. Master Fencer

10. Joevia

Horse racing information courtesy of Horse Racing Nation, Blood Horse and Daily Racing Form.