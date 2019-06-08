Belmont Stakes Odds 2019: Final Predictions on Latest Vegas Betting Lines

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

There is no Triple Crown hunt taking place at the 2019 Belmont Stakes, but there is a possibility for a horse to win two of the three most prestigious races in horse racing.

War of Will enters Belmont Park with the chance to win the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes back-to-back.

But War of Will is not the favorite going into the race, as that title belongs to Tacitus, who starts next to the Preakness champion in the outside post positions.

Tacitus and War of Will will be seen as the best horses in the 10-horse field, but there are plenty of colts who could extend the trend of surprising top-three finishers in Triple Crown races this year.

Belmont Stakes Post Positions and Odds

Predictions

Tacitus Controls The Race

In the first two Triple Crown races, Maximum Security and War of Will have dictated the pace of the competition.

Tacitus has the ability to do the same Saturday at Belmont Park, as he can dash to the front of the pack from his outside post No. 10.

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The horse trained by William Mott has one of the best resumes in the 10-horse field, as he is in possession of victories in the Tampa Bay Derby and Wood Memorial and a third-place finish at the Kentucky Derby.

The successful experiences from the trio of high-profile races, as well as the rest between the Kentucky Derby and the Belmont, should benefit Tacitus' approach to the race.

Tacitus also has a combination of pedigree and jockey that can help him control the 1½-mile race.

Tacitus' father, Tapit, produced three of the last five Belmont Stakes winners, and jockey Jose Ortiz won with one of them in 2017 with Tapwrit.

If Tacitus gets out of the block fast, he can surge from the outside right to the front of the pack, where he can assert his dominance on the race.

If he gets clean air in front of him, Tacitus should benefit from his long layoff and keep sprinting in front of the field to the winner's circle.

At Least One Long Shot Lands In Top 3

As we have seen in the first two Triple Crown races, resumes of certain horses can be thrown out the window and surprise performances can occur.

Everfast proved that during the Preakness Stakes, as he placed second with 50-1 odds.

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Everfast, who starts in post No. 2, could be the long shot that makes a surge into the top three, but there are a few other intriguing candidates.

Bourbon War, who has 12-1 odds, will have Mike Smith riding him, and he is one of two other horses sired by Tapit in the field alongside Tacitus.

Smith, who was supposed to start the Triple Crown aboard scratched pre-Kentucky Derby favorite Omaha Beach, is one of the top jockeys in the field, and his knowledge of winning at Belmont Park with Justify a year ago could help Bourbon War.

Tax and Spinoff are also candidates to make surprise runs into the top three, and both could produce solid payouts at 15-1.

Both Tax and Spinoff have taken second place in high-profile races before the Kentucky Derby, with Tax finishing behind Tacitus at the Wood Memorial and Spinoff landing second behind By My Standards at the Louisiana Derby.

If you go by the trend set from the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness in which five horses with 10-1 odds or higher landed in the top three, you have to at least take a look at one of the horses we mentioned above to either win outright or include in a trifecta bet.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90

